Man, teen charged in armed robberies, burglary in Charlotte

A man and a juvenile were charged Friday in connection with their involvement in multiple crimes in Charlotte.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. the men were part of two armed robberies and an attempted burglary.

Police arrested Malique Harold-Fuller, 19, and a 15-year-old juvenile for these crimes.

On Nov. 24, police responded to a home invasion call in the 12300 block of Portrush Lane. The victims said that the thieves broke into their home, robbed them at gunpoint and assaulted them with a gun before leaving the home.

Later that night, police responded to another call in the 13800 block of Firenza Circle. A pizza delivery driver said the two males approached him and robbed him at gunpoint.

On Nov. 29, police responded to a call of breaking and entering at a home in the 11200 block of Longhedge Lane. Officers located and arrested the thieves as they tried to flee the home.

They both were charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, felony breaking and entering, conspiracy, kidnapping and assault with a deadly weapon.

Anyone with additional information concerning these cases or the suspects is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

