Charlotte organization offering support groups for families struggling with addiction

Betsy Ragone knows addiction. She knows what it feels like to watch a loved one become enslaved to a drug. And she knows the indescribable pain of ultimately losing that loved one to an overdose.

Betsy's son, Michael, was just 30 when he fatally overdosed on heroin in his childhood bedroom in Charlotte while she slept in the other room.

She's since made it her mission to change the way people look at addiction through her organization called "Michael's Voice."

In October, Betsy allowed WBTV inside the monthly support group she hosts for parents who have lost their children to overdoses. Since then and seeing the great need, she's decided to make the meetings more frequent and open them up to more people.

Every Tuesday, Betsy will host a weekly Family RECOVERY group for people who have lost a loved one to addiction or an overdose from 6:30 - 8:00.

Every Thursday, "Michael's Voice" will hold a Family HOPE group for those living with a loved one who is currently struggling with addiction from 6:30 - 8:00.

Both meetings will take place at the Carolinas Center for Recovery at 1320 Matthews Mint Hill Road.

For more information, visit http://www.michaelsvoice.org/.

