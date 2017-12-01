Charlotte Christmas Village welcomes ESPN as its neighbor

The Charlotte Christmas Village is in its second year at Romare Bearden Park. It is a German village that runs until Christmas Eve most days of the week.

“Tremendous, tremendous growth as far as vendors and looks and everything,” said David Traber, one of the vendors.

This weekend they will be neighbors with ESPN's College Gameday Show that will broadcast from the park on Saturday.

“I think having ESPN right next to us is a win for the Charlotte community and certainly for our vendors,” said Dena Bruton-Claus, the organizer for the Charlotte Christmas Village.“ I cannot imagine that they could have been more respectful or more cordial. I can’t say enough.”

The village and the Gameday set are right next to each other in the park and vendors are hoping the crowds for Gameday end up checking out the Christmas Village as well.

“We are excited about it. We will be here at 6 a.m. baking and ready to open the doors at 8 a.m,” said Traber. “Anytime you bring more people close to us, it is a good thing.”

The Christmas village will be opening early on Saturday at 8 a.m. and will bring in extra security.

“We have added security, so we will have that at each of our gates. We have some overnight folks who will be here,” said Bruton-Claus. “We expect it to be bright and early, all day long busy here.”

