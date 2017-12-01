One person injured in Matthews house fire

One person was injured in a house fire in Matthews Friday afternoon, according to officials.

The fire broke out just after 1:30 p.m. on Morningwood Drive, which runs between Old Monroe and Pleasant Plains Roads.

Medic said one patient was being treated for injuries but did not give further details.

There is no word on what may have caused the fire and no damage estimates have been released.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.