Deputies: Lincoln Co sex offender accused of failing to notify change in address

A man who is a registered sex offender in Lincoln County is facing several charges after he reportedly failed to notify the sheriff's office of a change of address.

According to the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office, 55-year-old Robert Louis Proffitt allegedly went to the sheriff's office in August to complete a change of address form stating he was moving from Crouse to Blacksburg, South Carolina.

While officials were following up on Proffitt's case, they reportedly learned he was not living at the address where he was registered. A person who lived at that address told officials Proffitt was living in Grover, deputies said.

Deputies say Proffitt was then reportedly found living in an abandon restaurant in Gaffney, South Carolina on Oct. 14 and was arrested. He reportedly waived extradition to North Carolina and was picked up by the S.C. Detention Center in Cherokee County on Wednesday, according to the sheriff's office.

He was charged with failing to register as a sex offender and misdemeanor trespassing. Deputies say Proffitt was taken to the Harven A. Crouse Detention Center and placed under a $10,500 secured bond.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.