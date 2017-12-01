CMPD waives pet adoption fees ahead of holiday season

Are you looking to add a four-legged friend to your family before the holiday season? If so, you may be in luck!

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Animal Care and Control is hosting Share The Love Adoption Day and plans on waiving all of the pet adoption fees Saturday. The event will take place at their facility on Byrum Drive from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m.

The organization says they currently have cats/kittens, dogs, roosters, guinea pigs, a bird and a fish available for adoption and who are looking for their forever homes.

The organization posted on their Facebook page that they had 10 rabbits who are also available for adoption just in time for the holiday.

CMPD's Animal Care and Control will be joined by Subaru of South Boulevard who will have adoption bags and toys available to send home with adopters.

You can find more information about the event here.

