Molly's Kids: 7-year-old Lenoir boy fighting leukemia

“I want to introduce you to my superhero, Noah.”

Michele Woods says her son is 7 years old, loves Legos and is a prankster.

“He’ll often chase doctors and nurses in the hospital with fake spiders and snakes,” she said.

Noah, who lives in Lenoir, was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia in January of 2016. He is the newest one of our #MollysKids. Love the smile in this photo. Putting a few other great ones below in comments.

“We’ve been in this almost two years,” Michelle said. “My husband Billy and I feel blessed that Noah was able to do all his chemotherapy as an outpatient. But now he’s having a hard time balancing his treatment and trying to stay like a ‘normal’ kid. For the first time recently, I had to answer his question of, ‘Why Me?’”

All parents of children who fight will tell you they have good and bad days. Many also say support from friends and family can come in strong in the beginning, but when your child is on a 3-year plan for treatment, some of that understanding starts to wane two years in.

Noah takes his Legos to Mission Children's Hospital in Asheville where he gets treatments. This past summer he had an acute appendicitis which created some setbacks, but he’s doing better now.

“All children like Noah are superheroes,” Michelle said. “It’s a joy to know they can be recognized.”

**Editor’s note: This is about one of #MollysKids, children WBTV Anchor Molly Grantham follows closely on her Facebook page. It was first published there, which is why it’s written in a personal way. For years Molly has followed hundreds of kids with uphill medical battles. Find this story and updates on all #MollysKids here.**

