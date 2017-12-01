Man, child struck by vehicle in west Charlotte

A man and a child were injured after they were struck by a vehicle in west Charlotte Friday afternoon.

The incident happened in the 2600 block of West Boulevard. Officials on scene said a man was carrying a child when they were struck.

Both of the victims were taken to Carolinas Medical Center with non life-threatening injuries, officials said.

It is unclear whether the driver who struck the man and child will face any charges.

No other details have been released.

