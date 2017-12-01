Humane Society of Rowan gets donation from Main Stream Pets

It was a tail wagging treat for the Humane Society of Rowan County on Friday morning. Main Stream Pets and Doggie Doos of Salisbury presented the Humane Society with a check for $800.

The money was collected through a special portrait project organized by Main Stream Pets and Irresistible Portraits of Kannapolis.

A replica check was presented by Main Stream owners Scott and Pam Hamby to representatives of the Humane Society.

"We try to help the Humane Society with everything we can each year," said Scott Hamby. "This year we partnered up with Irresistible Portraits of Kannapolis and raffled a picture and were able to raise $800 for the Humane Society. We're all about helping the rescues instead of selling dogs and cats in our store."

The Humane Society of Rowan County has been in existence for forty years working "towards the elimination of cruelty to animals and relief of suffering animals."

Main Stream is located at 5675 S. Main Street in Salisbury. The store will offer $10 rabies vaccines for dogs and cats during a special event on Sunday from 9:30 am until 4:30 pm.

