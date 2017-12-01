Thieves hit at least a dozen cars for break-ins in Salisbury

Police in Salisbury are investigating at least a dozen reported cases where cars were broken into and items stolen.

Most of the incidents occurred on Wednesday night and into Thursday morning.

This string of break-ins is a little unusual in that many of the cars broken into were parked at hotels and restaurants near I-85, and in most of these cases, the car doors were locked, resulting in the thief smashing windows in order to get inside.

Car break-ins were reported in the 1300 block of Klumac Road, the 1100 block of N. Main, the 100 block of Donner Drive, Castlewood Drive, Marriot Circle, Lakewood Drive, and Emerson Lane.

Items taken include several computers, jewelry, wallets, tools, speakers and amplifiers, even a xylophone.

Because of the Christmas shopping season, officers had already been visiting businesses near I-85 and warning merchants about the possibility of such break-ins.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Salisbury Police at 704-638-5333, or Salisbury-Rowan Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245.

Tips may be submitted online: http://tips.salisburyrowancrimestoppers.org/

