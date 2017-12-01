Police: Kings Mountain felon wanted on burglary, assault charges

Police are asking for the public's help finding a man who is wanted on burglary and assault charges in Kings Mountain.

According to the Kings Mountain Police Department, 53-year-old Billy Joe Meeks is a wanted felon and reportedly assaulted a woman along with another person. Meeks is evading arrest, police say.

He has outstanding felony warrants for first-degree burglary and assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill or inflict serious injury.

Meeks is around 5-foot-4 and has 180 pounds. He has green eyes and brown hair, officers said.

If you happen to come into contact with Meeks, you're asked to call 911. If you have any information on his whereabouts, you can call Crime Stoppers at 704-481-8477.

