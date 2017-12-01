Man stabbed in northwest Charlotte

A man was injured in a stabbing in northwest Charlotte Friday morning.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, the incident occurred on Bradford Drive near Hoover Street. Police believe one person was taken into custody following the incident.

The stabbing was not random and victim knew his attacker, officers said.

MEDIC took the victim to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries, police say.

No other details have been released.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.