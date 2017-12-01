Man killed in officer-involved shooting in York County ID'd

Officials have released the name of a man who was shot and killed by a sheriff's deputy in York County Friday morning.

According to the York County Sheriff's Office, the shooting happened near the 700 block of East Old Limestone Road around 4 a.m. A deputy responded to a disturbance call when the incident occurred.

That is when the deputy reportedly shot and killed a man, later identified as 33-year-old Trent Fondren.

The deputy was not injured in the incident.

Deputies say East Old Limestone Road at Branch Road, Shiloh Road and Wood Road was shut down due to the incident.

According to WIS's Paul Rivera, who was at the scene, the deputy who reportedly fatally shot Fondren was wearing a body camera when the incident happened. Deputies said they aren't planning on releasing that body cam footage, according to Rivera.

The State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is investigating the shooting.

