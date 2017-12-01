Dense Fog Advisory in effect for multiple SC counties - | WBTV Charlotte

Dense Fog Advisory in effect for multiple SC counties

By Lyndsay Tapases, Meteorologist
South Carolina (WBTV) -

A Dense Fog Advisory was issued for several South Carolina counties in the WBTV viewing area for Friday morning. 

The advisory was in effect for Lancaster, Chesterfield, York and Chester counties until 10 a.m. The fog was an issue where the ground was damp due to overnight rain. 

There were no visibility problems for the Charlotte-Metro area. 

