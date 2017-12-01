Public search for missing girl today, hear from man suing NFL player

Good morning. Kristen Miranda here with you while Christine takes a day off...and I know you're waking up wondering if they've found that missing little girl in eastern North Carolina.

The answer, unfortunately, is no. Early this morning the public will join in the search for Mariah...we will be covering that search and the latest on the investigation this morning.

A teenage girl and soccer coach believed to have run off together from Florida... were spotted in the Carolinas. We have new information on that investigation as well.

It was a packed house... as residents in the Wesley Heights community told a developer they don't want big changes in their historic district. We were at the meeting and will tell you if anything was decided.

A warning for parents...police are blaming a disturbing YouTube trend... for an 8-year-old boy in Salisbury severely burning himself.

We are talking with the Huntersville man suing a member of the Philadelphia Eagles NFL team because he says the pro football player ruined his marriage.

Wait until you see the pictures a man took when he walked into a Waffle House in the middle of the night and found the staff sound asleep.

Have you heard about this upside down Christmas tree trend? We'll explain in the 5am hour.

And it is a big ACC weekend in Charlotte. The Clemson-Miami game is tomorrow but the festivities start today and our Kristi O'Connor will tell you all about what you can expect.

Meteorologist Lyndsay Tapasas will have your game-day forecast and she will tell you if you need a coat today before you walk out the door.

We are live on WBTV until 7:00am so we hope you'll join us when you wake up.

-km