Charlotte woman says same man broke into her apartment twice this month

A Charlotte woman who claims a man broke into her home and tried to sexually assault her two weeks ago, says he has broken in again.

The woman says she was sleeping at Tanglewood Apartments on Wynbrook Way, when the man broke into her bedroom window and tried to assault her the first time, on Nov. 16 just after midnight.

The woman's nephew told WBTV the same man broke into the same window Thursday around 5:30 a.m.

WBTV checked with police Thursday night, who confirmed the breaking and entering. But the nephew told us Thursday, the man also performed a sexual act in front of his aunt. Police did not comment on that part of the story.

The nephew traveled from out of town to stay with his aunt, who he says is bedridden with disabilities. He says there will be family members staying with her in shifts for the time being, until they find a new place for his aunt to live.

“You're having to sleep with lights on, you're having to always have somebody around, you're always looking over your shoulder, you're afraid to take a shower by yourself because you don't know if this person's going to be peeking through your window,” he says. “Or if he's going to come through another window...it's frightening more for her, than anything.”

After the reported Nov. 16 attempted assault, police gave a description of a man between 20-25 years old with a thin build. The man is around 6-feet tall, according to CMPD.

If you have any information, you're asked to immediately call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

