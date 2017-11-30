Jury acquittal

Hi everyone, this is Paul Cameron at my desk in the WBTV Newsroom.
San Francisco jurors tonight acquitted an illegal immigrant of murdering Kate Steinle as she was walking with her father. Jose Ines Garcia Zarate was only found guilty of possession of a felon with a firearm. Attorney General Jeff Sessions released a statement saying, "San Francisco's decision to protect criminal aliens led to the preventable and heartbreaking death of Kate Steinle."
Tonight, we’re talking to the Huntersville man who claims a member of the Philadelphia Eagles football team broke up his marriage. Joshua Jeffords is suing Fletcher Cox for alienation of affection. Reporter Alex Giles will explain.
The accused serial robber I showed you in my Crime Stoppers investigation was arrested by police hours after our story aired. Jonathan Krider is now charged with 6 armed robberies from Charlotte businesses in 5 days. He’s also suffering the ignominy of getting chased out of a store by a clerk with a stick.
And, reporter Amanda Foster has the heartwarming story of a local man who fixes up old, unused, discarded bikes, just to see the smile on faces he gives them to.
Please join Molly Grantham, Eric Thomas, Delano Little and me for WBTV News at 11:00!
The advisory was issued for Lancaster, Chesterfield, York and Chester counties until 10 a.m. The fog is an issue where the ground is damp due to overnight rain.More >>
A Charlotte woman who claims a man broke into her home and tried to sexually assault her two weeks ago, says he has broken in again.More >>
Police in Salisbury are investigating at least a dozen reported cases where cars were broken into and items stolen.More >>
According to the York County Sheriff's Office, East Old Limestone Road is shut down due to the incident. SLED is investigating the shooting.More >>
According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, the incident occurred on Bradford Drive near Hoover Street. Police believe one person was taken into custody following the incident.More >>
