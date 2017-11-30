Jury acquittal

Hi everyone, this is Paul Cameron at my desk in the WBTV Newsroom.

San Francisco jurors tonight acquitted an illegal immigrant of murdering Kate Steinle as she was walking with her father. Jose Ines Garcia Zarate was only found guilty of possession of a felon with a firearm. Attorney General Jeff Sessions released a statement saying, "San Francisco's decision to protect criminal aliens led to the preventable and heartbreaking death of Kate Steinle."

Tonight, we’re talking to the Huntersville man who claims a member of the Philadelphia Eagles football team broke up his marriage. Joshua Jeffords is suing Fletcher Cox for alienation of affection. Reporter Alex Giles will explain.

The accused serial robber I showed you in my Crime Stoppers investigation was arrested by police hours after our story aired. Jonathan Krider is now charged with 6 armed robberies from Charlotte businesses in 5 days. He’s also suffering the ignominy of getting chased out of a store by a clerk with a stick.

And, reporter Amanda Foster has the heartwarming story of a local man who fixes up old, unused, discarded bikes, just to see the smile on faces he gives them to.

Please join Molly Grantham, Eric Thomas, Delano Little and me for WBTV News at 11:00!