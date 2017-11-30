Perdue Farms donates $2500 towards 'Souper Bowl'

On Thursday, Concord’s Perdue Farms Plant Manager Craig Pyle and HR Manager Tondra Hamilton awarded a $2500 check to the Salvation Army’s Women’s Auxiliary to help fund the Auxiliary’s Annual Fundraiser “The Souper Bowl” on February 21, 2018.

Majors Johnny and Rebekah Poole accepted the gift. The Majors gave a tour of the facilities, including the Soup Kitchen and weekly food pantry, both services offered at no charge to the needy.

The Auxiliary is now accepting donations from individuals and businesses to help defray costs of “The Souper Bowl.”

Raised monies fund their 2018 budget, which not only supports the mission of The Salvation Army, but also provides college scholarships to high school seniors within Cabarrus and Stanly counties.

For more information about The Women’s Auxiliary activities, tax deductible donations, or volunteering, call the Salvation Army at 704-788-7913.

