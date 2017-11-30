Man stabbed, robbed while changing tire in Monroe

A man was allegedly assaulted and robbed in Monroe Thursday, according to city officials.

The incident happened in the 2600 block of Nelda Drive.

Officials said the man was having car issues and was possibly changing a tire when he was assaulted, stabbed and robbed by two men. The men were described as two black males.

He was transported to the hospital, but his condition is unknown.

There have been no arrests and no further information has been released.

