Bounce Scholar of the Week: Zarionna Ivory

Each week during the school year, Project L.I.F.T. selects a student who is excelling not only inside the classroom, but outside as well.

The student, along with their favorite teacher, is featured every Wednesday on WBTV News on Bounce at 8 p.m. The program operates within the Charlotte-Mecklenburg School System.

This week's scholar is Zarionna Ivory, a kindergartner at Oakdale Elementary.

Zarionna is 5 years old and loves making new friends. She enjoys telling wonderful stories about her family. Zarionna says she likes learning how to read and coming to school everyday.

