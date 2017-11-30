ADORABLE VIDEO: Kids desperately try to spell 'Mississippi'

Thursday was "National Mississippi Day." It is supposed to be a time to celebrate the state itself.

But we decided to turn the day into a spelling bee and put a class of second graders at Torrence Creek Elementary in Huntersville to the test.

You’ll enjoy their adorable attempts at getting it right, and what happens when we place a prank call to our sister station, WLBT in Jackson, Mississippi. We just wanted a little help, and we got it.

Check out the video and enjoy!

