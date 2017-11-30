Cabarrus leaders unveil first wayfinding sign as part of new plan to help visitors

The first of 58 county-wide wayfinding signs was unveiled in Concord Thursday.

The project aims to "increase traveler confidence and connectivity to downtown areas as they explore the destination" and is headed by the Cabarrus County Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB).

“The goal is to improve connectivity while creating a sense of place,” said Cabarrus County Convention & Visitors Bureau President and CEO Donna Carpenter. “With that comes a more dynamic experience and increased visitor spending which translates to tax revenues and greater quality of life for citizens.”

Visitors in Cabarrus County spent $433.03 million in 2016, and the county ranks 12th in travel impact among the state’s 100 counties, according to Visit North Carolina.

The wayfinding system was a collaborative effort between the CVB, county officials, and a committee composed of representatives from each of the five municipalities.

The remaining 57 signs are set to be installed within the next 30 days.

For more information about the Cabarrus County CVB and to access the Destination 2020 Vision Plan, click here:http://www.cabcocvb.com/

