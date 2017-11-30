One arrested, two wanted after home invasion in Charlotte

One man was arrested and two others are wanted in connection with a home invasion in Charlotte Tuesday.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the incident took place in the 7700 block of Timber Commons Lane.

The victims told police that three people came into the home with guns pointed at them. The thieves then detained the victims and robbed them of a rifle, drugs and additional property before fleeing the scene.

Authorities said they arrested 20-year-old Tyreese Beasley Wednesday for his alleged involvement in the invasion.

Investigators were able to identify a vehicle that the thieves used to get to the scene then left in the parking lot. Detectives were also able to locate surveillence images of the robbers.

Beasley was charged with armed robbery and conspiracy to commit armed robbery.

Detectives are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the additional suspects in this case. One of the suspects was captured on surveillance footage as well.

Anyone with additional information concerning this case or the suspects is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

