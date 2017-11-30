Man arrested for string of armed robberies in Charlotte

A man was arrested Thursday in connection with the robbery of multiple businesses in Charlotte over the weekend.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, 31-year-old Jonathan Krider has been charged with four counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Police said six armed robberies took place at several businesses in Charlotte between Nov. 24-28.

These businesses included three 7-Elevens, two Circle Ks and the Charlotte Travel Plaza.

Nov. 24

7-Eleven in the 1800 block of Freedom Drive

Nov. 25

7-Eleven in the 700 block of West Trade Street

Charlotte Travel Plaza in the 4600 block of Sunset Road.

Nov. 26

7-Eleven in the 4800 block of Brookshire Boulevard

Circle K in the 9400 block of South Tryon Street

Circle K in the 400 block of Tyvola Road

Police say at the armed robbery at the 7-Eleven in the 4800 block of Brookshire Boulevard, the victim advised that three suspects had entered the store, approached the clerk and demanded money at gunpoint.

Authorities identified Krider as the suspect in all six armed robberies and arrested him Nov. 30. Officials also seized the gun used in the robberies.

Anyone with information concerning these cases or the additional suspects in the Brookshire Boulevard robbery is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

