ACC: Berrios Wins Tatum Award

Miami’s Berrios Earns Jim Tatum Award

Hurricanes' wide receiver makes mark academically and on the field

GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – Miami senior wide receiver Braxton Berrios has been named the recipient of the 2017 Jim Tatum Award, ACC Commissioner John Swofford announced on Thursday.

The Tatum Award is given annually in memory of the late Jim Tatum to the top senior student-athlete (in athletic eligibility) among the league's football players. Tatum, a two-time ACC Coach of the Year, coached in the 1950s at both Maryland and North Carolina and believed strongly in the concept of the student-athlete.

Berrios will be recognized this weekend during activities surrounding the 2017 Dr Pepper ACC Football Championship Game, which is set for Saturday at 8 p.m. at Charlotte’s Bank of America Stadium. Berrios and his Coastal Division champion Hurricane teammates will square off against Atlantic Division champion Clemson for the title.

Berrios, who has compiled a near-perfect GPA, is the Hurricanes’ fourth NFF National Scholar-Athlete.

“Braxton is the epitome of the student-athlete at the University of Miami,” said Hurricanes head coach Mark Richt. “His dedication, effort and leadership both on the field and in the classroom serves as an inspiration to our players, coaches and staff. I couldn’t be prouder of Braxton for earning the Jim Tatum Award, and I can’t wait to see what the future holds for him.”

A two-time Academic All-District and Academic All-ACC selection, Berrios is on pace to graduate in December as a double major in finance and entrepreneurship. The 2015-16 Miami Scholar-Athlete of the Year also received the football team’s 2016 Mariutto Family Scholar-Athlete Award. A Dean’s List member every semester of his college career, Berrios earned President’s List honors three times and was named to the Provost’s Honor Roll seven times.

Berrios has been a force on the field for the Hurricanes for four seasons, playing wide receiver and returning punts. He leads this year’s Miami team in receptions (45), receiving yards (583) and touchdown catches (nine). Berrios earned ACC Receiver of the Week honors after his multi-touchdown performance against rival Florida State on Oct. 7, which snapped Miami’s seven-game losing streak versus the Seminoles.

Berrios has helped Miami reach three consecutive bowl games, including a win over West Virginia in the 2016 Russell Athletic Bowl in which he had 64 receiving yards and a touchdown. As a junior, Berrios finished 11th nationally in punt return average (11.3 yards) and was awarded the 2016 University of Miami Sports Hall of Fame Unsung Hero Award.

Off the field, Berrios is a two-time participant in the football team’s annual bone marrow drive. The Raleigh, North Carolina, native has visited Holtz Children’s Hospital, and he took part in the Hurricanes’ hospital visit during the 2015 Sun Bowl.

Berrios becomes the first Miami recipient of the ACC’s Jim Tatum Award.

ACC Jim Tatum Award Winners

1979 Scott Hamilton, Duke, G

1980 No Award

1981 Bert Krupp, LB, Virginia

1982 Pat Chester, Virginia, S

Phil Denfield, Wake Forest, TE

1983 Phil Denfield, Wake Forest, TE

1984 Not Available

1985 Kevin Anthony, North Carolina, QB

1986 David Cardenas, Virginia, DB

1987 Harris Barton, OT, North Carolina

1988 Not Available

1989 Doug Kley, Duke, DT

1990 Charlie Cobb, NC State, C

1991 Steve Ainsworth, Wake Forest, OL

1992 Not Available

1993 Thomas Burns, Virginia, LB

1994 Ed Glenn, Clemson, TE

1995 Russell Babb, North Carolina, OT

1996 Daryl Bush, Florida State, DB

1997 Stephen Phelan, Virginia, DB

Jonathan Claiborne, Maryland, S

1998 Ebenezer Ekuban, North Carolina, DE

1999 Noel LaMontagne, Virginia, G

2000 Louis Marchetti, North Carolina, OT

2001 Kyle Young, Clemson, C

2002 Jeremy Muyres, Georgia Tech, DB

2003 Chris Douglas, Duke, RB

2004 Nick Novak, Maryland, PK

2005 Brendan Dewan, Duke, LB

David Castillo, Florida State, C

2006 Josh Wilson, Maryland, DB

2007 Tom Santi, Virginia, TE

2008 Darryl Richard, Georgia Tech, DT

2009 Riley Skinner, Wake Forest, QB

2010 Christian Ponder, Florida State, QB

2011 Danny Coale, Virginia Tech, WR-P

2012 Sean Renfree, Duke, QB

2013 Perry Simmons, Duke, OT

2014 David Helton, Duke, LB

2015 Jeremy Cash, Duke, S

2016 Ryan Janvion, Wake Forest, S

2017 Braxton Berrios, Miami, WR