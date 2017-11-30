ACC: Louisville's Young Wins Piccolo Award

Louisville’s Young Named Winner of Brian Piccolo Award

Cardinals’ defensive end overcomes severe hip injury and multiple surgeries

GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – Louisville senior defensive end Trevon Young has been named the recipient of the Atlantic Coast Conference’s 2017 Brian Piccolo Award, ACC Commissioner John Swofford announced on Thursday.

The Piccolo Award has been given annually since 1970 in memory of the late Brian Piccolo to the "most courageous" football player in the ACC. As a standout running back at Wake Forest, Piccolo was the ACC Athlete of the Year in 1965 and played for the Chicago Bears before his career was cut short when he was diagnosed with cancer. His courageous fight against the disease was an inspiration to the Bears and the entire football community.

Young will be recognized this weekend during activities surrounding the 2017 Dr Pepper ACC Football Championship Game, which is set for Saturday at 8 p.m. at Charlotte’s Bank of America Stadium.

Young was an integral part of Louisville’s defensive scheme two seasons ago, when he recorded 8.5 sacks and earned honorable mention in All-ACC voting. The Des Moines, Iowa, native had 10 total tackles for loss with an interception and a pair of forced fumbles.

The 2015 season ended in the worst possible way, however, when Young suffered a fractured dislocation of his left hip in the Music City Bowl. He missed all of Louisville’s 2016 football season after undergoing three surgeries, including one to repair a torn labrum.

Young refused to remain on the sidelines, working his way back into playing condition and finally receiving clearance from his doctors to return to the practice field last June. The 6-4, 254-pound Young regained his spot in the Cardinals’ defensive rotation and returned to his familiar role of chasing down opposing quarterbacks. He closed the regular season ranking among the team leaders in total tackles (52), tackles for loss (nine), and quarterback hurries (eight).

Young becomes the first student-athlete from Louisville to claim the ACC’s Brian Piccolo Award.

ACC Brian Piccolo Award Winners

1970 Paul Miller, QB, North Carolina

1971 Jim Webster, LB, North Carolina

1972 Mark Johnson, QB, Duke

1973 Al Neville, QB, Maryland

1974 David Visaggio, DG, Maryland

1975 Scott Gardner, QB, Virginia

1976 Jeff Green, DE, Duke

1977 Ralph Stringer, DB, NC State

1978 Rex Varn, DB, Clemson

1979 not available

1980 Jack Cain, DB,Clemson

1981 Aaron Stewart, DB, Duke

1982 Kenny Duckett, WR, Wake Forest

1983 John Piedmonte, OLB,Wake Forest

1984 J.D. Maarleveld, T, Maryland

1985 Danny Burmeister, DB, N. Carolina

1986 Ray Williams, WR, Clemson

1987 no recipient

1988 Jerry Mays, TB, Georgia Tech

1989 Michael Anderson, RB, Maryland

1990 Marc Mays, WR, Duke

1991 Scott Adell, T, NC State

1992 Dan Footman, DE, Florida State

Randy Cuthbert, TB, Duke

1993 Scott Youmans, DL, Duke

1994 Chris Harrison, T, Virginia

1995 Warren Forney, DT, Clemson

1996 John Lewis, RB, Wake Forest

1997 Sam Cowart, LB, Florida State

1998 Anthony Poindexter, DB, Virginia

Corey Simon, DT, Florida State

1999 Chris Weinke, QB, Florida State

2000 Ed Wilder, FB, Georgia Tech

2001 Matt Crawford, T, Maryland

2002 Anquan Boldin, WR, Florida State

2003 Kevin Bailey, OL, Virginia

2004 Frank Gore, RB, Miami

2005 Ryan Best, S, Virginia

2006 Glenn Sharpe, Miami

2007 Matt Robinson, DE, Wake Forest

2008 Robert Quinn, DE, North Carolina

2009 Toney Baker, RB, NC State

2010 Mark Herzlich, LB, Boston College,

Nate Irving, LB, NC State

2011 Giovani Bernard, RB, North Carolina

2012 Shayon Green, DE, Miami

Chris Thompson, RB, Florida State

2013 Robert Godhigh, RB, Georgia Tech

2014 Duke Johnson, RB, Miami

2015 Hunter Knighton, OL, Miami

2016 James Conner, RB, Pitt

2017 Trevon Young, DE, Louisville