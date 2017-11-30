ACC: Louisville's Young Wins Piccolo Award - | WBTV Charlotte

ACC: Louisville's Young Wins Piccolo Award

Louisville’s Young Named Winner of Brian Piccolo Award

Cardinals’ defensive end overcomes severe hip injury and multiple surgeries

GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – Louisville senior defensive end Trevon Young has been named the recipient of the Atlantic Coast Conference’s 2017 Brian Piccolo Award, ACC Commissioner John Swofford announced on Thursday.

The Piccolo Award has been given annually since 1970 in memory of the late Brian Piccolo to the "most courageous" football player in the ACC. As a standout running back at Wake Forest, Piccolo was the ACC Athlete of the Year in 1965 and played for the Chicago Bears before his career was cut short when he was diagnosed with cancer. His courageous fight against the disease was an inspiration to the Bears and the entire football community.

Young will be recognized this weekend during activities surrounding the 2017 Dr Pepper ACC Football Championship Game, which is set for Saturday at 8 p.m. at Charlotte’s Bank of America Stadium.

Young was an integral part of Louisville’s defensive scheme two seasons ago, when he recorded 8.5 sacks and earned honorable mention in All-ACC voting. The Des Moines, Iowa, native had 10 total tackles for loss with an interception and a pair of forced fumbles.

The 2015 season ended in the worst possible way, however, when Young suffered a fractured dislocation of his left hip in the Music City Bowl. He missed all of Louisville’s 2016 football season after undergoing three surgeries, including one to repair a torn labrum.

Young refused to remain on the sidelines, working his way back into playing condition and finally receiving clearance from his doctors to return to the practice field last June. The 6-4, 254-pound Young regained his spot in the Cardinals’ defensive rotation and returned to his familiar role of chasing down opposing quarterbacks. He closed the regular season ranking among the team leaders in total tackles (52), tackles for loss (nine), and quarterback hurries (eight).

Young becomes the first student-athlete from Louisville to claim the ACC’s Brian Piccolo Award.

ACC Brian Piccolo Award Winners

1970   Paul Miller, QB, North Carolina

1971    Jim Webster, LB, North Carolina

1972    Mark Johnson, QB, Duke

1973    Al Neville, QB, Maryland

1974    David Visaggio, DG, Maryland

1975    Scott Gardner, QB, Virginia

1976    Jeff Green, DE, Duke

1977    Ralph Stringer, DB, NC State

1978    Rex Varn, DB, Clemson

1979    not available

1980    Jack Cain, DB,Clemson

1981    Aaron Stewart, DB, Duke

1982    Kenny Duckett, WR, Wake Forest

1983    John Piedmonte, OLB,Wake Forest

1984    J.D. Maarleveld, T, Maryland

1985    Danny Burmeister, DB, N. Carolina

1986    Ray Williams, WR, Clemson

1987    no recipient

1988    Jerry Mays, TB, Georgia Tech

1989    Michael Anderson, RB, Maryland

1990    Marc Mays, WR, Duke

1991    Scott Adell, T, NC State

1992    Dan Footman, DE, Florida State

           Randy Cuthbert, TB, Duke

1993    Scott Youmans, DL, Duke

1994    Chris Harrison, T, Virginia

1995    Warren Forney, DT, Clemson

1996    John Lewis, RB, Wake Forest

1997    Sam Cowart, LB, Florida State

1998    Anthony Poindexter, DB, Virginia

           Corey Simon, DT, Florida State

1999    Chris Weinke, QB, Florida State

2000    Ed Wilder, FB, Georgia Tech

2001    Matt Crawford, T, Maryland

2002    Anquan Boldin, WR, Florida State

2003    Kevin Bailey, OL, Virginia

2004    Frank Gore, RB, Miami

2005    Ryan Best, S, Virginia

2006    Glenn Sharpe, Miami

2007    Matt Robinson, DE, Wake Forest

2008    Robert Quinn, DE, North Carolina

2009    Toney Baker, RB, NC State

2010    Mark Herzlich, LB, Boston College,

            Nate Irving, LB, NC State

2011    Giovani Bernard, RB, North Carolina

2012    Shayon Green, DE, Miami

           Chris Thompson, RB, Florida State

2013    Robert Godhigh, RB, Georgia Tech

2014    Duke Johnson, RB, Miami

2015    Hunter Knighton, OL, Miami

2016    James Conner, RB, Pitt

2017    Trevon Young, DE, Louisville

Powered by Frankly