Silver Alert canceled for missing 70-year-old Kannapolis man

A pohot of a vehicle similar to the one Moreland may be driving. (NC Center for Missing Persons)

A Silver Alert has been canceled for a missing 70-year-old Kannapolis man who is believed to be suffering from a cognitive impairment.

A Silver Alert was issued Thursday afternoon for Dwayne Alan Moreland, who was last seen on the 2700 block of Laugenour Place.

Moreland is described as a white male, 5'10" tall and 224 lbs. He has short gray hair and blue eyes.

Police say Moreland may have been driving a dark brown 2016 Honda CRV Touring with NC plate WYW6457.

Anyone who has information is asked to call the Kannapolis Police Department at 704-920-4000.

