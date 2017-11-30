Carol Burnett dishes on new special, past guests

The lovely Carol Burnett stopped by Steve Harvey TV? to dish on the 50th Anniversary special of The Carol Burnett Show. The comedian talked about who impressed her the most to which celebrity she would like to team up with on a project.
