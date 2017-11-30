1,000 new apartments are planned in Charlotte. Here’s what’s different about them.

Construction on apartments at the corner of Stonewall and McDowell on Friday December 5, 2014. (Credit: John D. Simmons | The Charlotte Observer)

Developers are planning more than 1,000 new apartments in Charlotte in the latest wave of building, and this newest group is a bit different than some of the recent construction.

Recently filed rezoning plans show four large apartment communities are planned. But these aren’t high-rises like the Museum Tower apartments atop the Mint or Ascent next to Romare Bearden Park, or the five-story apartments built around a parking deck that have sprung up along the Blue Line light rail.

All of the latest proposals are for apartments with surface parking in suburban locations outside of the city center. They reflect developers looking for cheaper sites to build, as many of the most expensive sites have been gobbled up and land prices continue to rise. And surface parking is a much cheaper option to build than parking decks, which add millions of dollars to the cost of a project.

Here’s a quick look at the new proposals. Charlotte City Council will hold hearings on these and vote on them in the coming weeks.