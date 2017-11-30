Two juveniles accused of burglarizing multiple Fort Mill restaurants

Multiple arrest warrants have been issued for two juveniles - already arrested in Mecklenburg County - who are accused of burglarizing several restaurants in Fort Mill on Monday.

According to the Fort Mill Police Department, the two juveniles broke into Hwy 55 Burgers and Papa John's Pizza on Mercantile Place. They also reportedly broke into Danny's Pizza on Dobys Bridge Road.

All of the break-ins occurred between 2:50 and 3:15 a.m. Monday morning, according to a police report.

Police say both juveniles are in custody in North Carolina and are awaiting extradition. Officials say the juveniles are responsible for a string of business burglaries across Charlotte and Huntersville as well.

Lamariay Witherspoon and Douglas Mobley, both 16, were arrested and charged in connection with that string of burglaries, which all occurred earlier in the morning on Monday.

The juveniles are facing charges of five counts of second-degree burglary, criminal conspiracy, two counts of safecracking and possessing a stolen vehicle in SC.

While SC law prohibits the Fort Mill Police Department from releasing the names of the young men due to their age, Charlotte police released them when they were arrested in Charlotte. Investigators say all indications are that the burglaries are all connected.

