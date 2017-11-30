Facing sexual harassment claims, a prominent Charlotte eye doctor surrenders license

Charlotte eye doctor, Jonathan Christenbury, surrendered his medical license Wednesday amid accusations he sexually harassed employees at his eye care center. (Credit: Observer Archives)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (LaVendrick Smith | The Charlotte Observer) - Jonathan Christenbury, a prominent Charlotte eye doctor, surrendered his medical license Wednesday amid accusations that he sexually harassed former employees at his south Charlotte clinic.

Christenbury’s voluntarily relinquishment of his license to the North Carolina Medical Board is due to a “pending or anticipation” of a board investigation, a board spokeswoman told the Observer on Thursday.

In July, two former employees at Christenbury’s clinic filed lawsuits against him, alleging he sexually harassed them. They claim in their lawsuits that Christenbury maintained a sexually hostile workplace environment at Christenbury Eye Center.

One of Christenbury’s accusers, a former Charlotte Hornets dancer, alleges in the lawsuit Christenbury once offered her $5,000 for sex.

