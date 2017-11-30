Warrant: 3-year-old Garner boy died after mom refused to take him to doctor

The advisory was issued for Lancaster, Chesterfield, York and Chester counties until 10 a.m. The fog is an issue where the ground is damp due to overnight rain.More >>
The advisory was issued for Lancaster, Chesterfield, York and Chester counties until 10 a.m. The fog is an issue where the ground is damp due to overnight rain.More >>
A Charlotte woman who claims a man broke into her home and tried to sexually assault her two weeks ago, says he has broken in again.More >>
A Charlotte woman who claims a man broke into her home and tried to sexually assault her two weeks ago, says he has broken in again.More >>
Police in Salisbury are investigating at least a dozen reported cases where cars were broken into and items stolen.More >>
Police in Salisbury are investigating at least a dozen reported cases where cars were broken into and items stolen.More >>
According to the York County Sheriff's Office, East Old Limestone Road is shut down due to the incident. SLED is investigating the shooting.More >>
According to the York County Sheriff's Office, East Old Limestone Road is shut down due to the incident. SLED is investigating the shooting.More >>
According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, the incident occurred on Bradford Drive near Hoover Street. Police believe one person was taken into custody following the incident.More >>
According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, the incident occurred on Bradford Drive near Hoover Street. Police believe one person was taken into custody following the incident.More >>