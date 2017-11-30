Man who reportedly climbed roof to avoid arrest in custody, ID'd

A man who was wanted by police reportedly climbed a Charlotte business in effort to avoid being arrested Thursday.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, officers went to a motel in the 3600 block of Brookshire Boulevard around 10:30 a.m. in northwest Charlotte to arrest a man, later identified as 35-year-old Tyrone Singleton, for several warrants.

When they arrived, Singleton reportedly ran to the corner of Honeywood and Rozzelles Ferry and climbed onto the roof of a business in an effort to get away, police said.

Officials say detectives and officers cornered Singleton and were speaking with him in an attempt to safely arrest him. A short time later, Singleton reportedly surrendered and was taken into custody without further incident.

Nearby streets were closed for some time until the situation was resolved.

Singleton had outstanding warrants for assaulting a female, kidnapping and several other domestic violence related charges.

