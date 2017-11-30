Applebee's wants you to get L.I.T. with a new $1 deal for the holidays

Months after Applebee's attempted to get more millennials back in the restaurant, the nationwide chain is back with a new deal and they want you to get L.I.T.

For the entire month of December, Applebee's is selling Long Island Ice Teas for just one dollar. They are calling it the Dollar L.I.T.

"The fan-favorite cocktail is made with a delicious new mix of vodka, rum, gin, tequila, triple sec and sweet & sour mix with a splash of cola," the chain announced in a news release saying it will be available all day at participating Applebee's restaurants through December.

"The Dollar drink is back at Applebee's just in time for the holidays, and this time, folks can enjoy a $1 Long Island Iced Tea," said Patrick Kirk, vice president of beverage innovation at Applebee's. "The Dollar L.I.T. is kind to your pocket book and a great drink to share with old friends and new ones this holiday season."

The drink is the latest move from the bar and grill's efforts to get a younger crowd ponied up to the bar.

In October, Applebee's offered $1 margaritas, also known as Dollaritas, as part of the month-long celebration they dubbed as Applebee's Neighborhood Appreciation Month.

PREVIOUS ARTICLE: Dear Millennials, Applebee's is serving margaritas... for a dollar

Applebee's recently made changes to be more of a "modern bar and grill" in an "overt pursuit of a more youthful and affluent demographic," but said the move pushed so hard for a new millennial demographic, it alienated its “Middle America” core demographic.

Over the summer, the millennial backlash began when brands such as TGI Fridays, Ruby Tuesday, and Applebee's faced sales slumps and restaurant closures, as they struggled to attract customers and increase sales.

"Millennial consumers are more attracted than their elders to cooking at home, ordering delivery from restaurants, and eating quickly, in fast-casual or quick-serve restaurants," Buffalo Wild Wings CEO Sally Smith wrote in a letter to shareholders.

Applebee’s plans on returning its attention to “value-seekers” and “traditionalists.”

In August, DineEquity, the parent company of Applebee’s and IHOP announced it would be closing up to 160 restaurants Thursday in a bid to shore up profits.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.