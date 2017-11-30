Child burned with lighter, perfume after watching popular videos on YouTube

According to the York County Office of Emergency Management, a CodeRED message was issued to those who lived or worked near the Hunter Street area.More >>
They recently traveled to Maryland to compete in NIRSA where they finished in 2nd and 3rd place.More >>
According to the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office, the armed robbery happened at a Dollar General in the 4400 block of Pageland Highway around 10:41 p.m. Store employees told deputies that a man came into the store with a gun and demanded money.More >>
An 8-year-old child was left with "severe 2nd degree burns" on the left side of his body after playing with a lighter and a bottle of perfume, according to Salisbury Police.More >>
Lyles will take the oath of office Monday at 7 p.m. at the Government Center in uptown Charlotte. The council will already have decisions to make including electing a new mayor pro-tem.More >>
