Man charged with murder in deadly Kings Mountain stabbing

A man has been arrested in connection with a deadly stabbing in Kings Mountain.

According to the Kings Mountain Police Department, 39-year-old Anthony Jerome Pettyjohn was reportedly stabbed to death underneath a carport on Gold Mine School Road on Sunday. Police said Pettyjohn died on scene.

Nathaniel White, 64, was charged with murder.

Police say the investigation is still ongoing.

If you have any information, you can call police at 704-734-0444.

