Lockdowns lifted for two northeast Charlotte schools after arrest made in police chase

A lockdown has been lifted for two schools in northeast Charlotte after a person fled from officers during a chase Thursday morning.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, officers arrested a driver who fled from Highway Patrol during a chase and struck several vehicles including a day care van along Interstate 485. No serious injuries were reported during the incident.

Police said there were five children on board the day care van but none of them were injured.

Police say the driver jumped from the vehicle and ran from officers in the area of Ridge Road which prompted the lockdown at Highland Creek Elementary and Ridge Middle School as a precaution.

The wanted driver has been taken into custody, police said.

The driver's name has not been released.

Officers did not say what started the chase.

