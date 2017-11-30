Long list of drug charges for Enochville man

An Enochville man faces a long list of drug charges and is being held under a bond of $50,000.

Thomas Mack Frizzell, 26, was arrested early on Thursday morning by deputies with the Rowan Sheriff's Office.

Frizzell was arrested at 106 S. Enochville Avenue.

Charges include drug possession, drug possession with the intent to sell and deliver, maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for the illegal drug trade, trafficking heroin, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

No other details of the arrest have been released. The story will be updated.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.