Catawba College announces enhanced initiatives to assist applicants

Months after Applebee's attempted to get more millennials back in the restaurant, the nationwide chain is back with a new deal and they want you to get L.I.T.More >>
Months after Applebee's attempted to get more millennials back in the restaurant, the nationwide chain is back with a new deal and they want you to get L.I.T.More >>
Police in Charlotte say they have cornered a man on the roof of a Charlotte business after he attempted to run away from officers.More >>
Police in Charlotte say they have cornered a man on the roof of a Charlotte business after he attempted to run away from officers.More >>
Gov. Roy Cooper announced Tuesday that the centers will open in Caldwell and Wilkes counties. The two centers are joining a Disaster Recovery Center Loan Outreach Center, which was already announced, in Watauga County.More >>
Gov. Roy Cooper announced Tuesday that the centers will open in Caldwell and Wilkes counties. The two centers are joining a Disaster Recovery Center Loan Outreach Center, which was already announced, in Watauga County.More >>
An 8-year-old child was left with "severe 2nd degree burns" on the left side of his body after playing with a lighter and a bottle of perfume, according to Salisbury Police.More >>
An 8-year-old child was left with "severe 2nd degree burns" on the left side of his body after playing with a lighter and a bottle of perfume, according to Salisbury Police.More >>
According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, officers are searching a driver who fled from them during a chase and struck several vehicles including a daycare van along Interstate 485.More >>
According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, officers are searching a driver who fled from them during a chase and struck several vehicles including a daycare van along Interstate 485.More >>