Child injured after being struck by vehicle while crossing China Grove grove

An 11-year-old girl was struck by a vehicle while waiting for the school bus in Rowan County Thursday morning.

According to the China Grove Police Department, the incident happened around 6:40 a.m. on South Main Street and Coach Deal Road in China Grove. Police say the girl was dropped off at the intersection by her mother and was waiting for the bus. The girl then reportedly "darted across the roadway into oncoming traffic" and was struck by a vehicle.

The girl was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, officers said. The child is expected to be OK.

The school bus was not on scene when the incident happened.

No citations were issued in the wreck, police say.

