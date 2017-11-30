Here's how your kids can send Santa their Christmas list

If your children plan to send their Christmas list to Santa, this is how they can get a personalized "response" in the mail from St. Nick.

This is all done through the U.S. Postal Service's "Letters from Santa" program. They want to help you make this a fun and memorable experience for your family.

It's a multi-step process so here's how it works:

Have your child write down their Christmas list.

Put it in an envelope addressed to: Santa Claus, North Pole.

Privately, you will need to write a personalized letter to your child, AS IF IT'S FROM SANTA, and put it in a envelope addressed to your child.

Make sure it has a stamp on it!

Put that in a larger envelope and address it to: North Pole Postmark, Postmaster, 4141 Postmark Drive, Anchorage, AK 99530-9998

That's it! The post office will send the stamped letter addressed to your child and you will win the day this Christmas season!

The U-S postal service says "Letters from Santa" must be received by the Anchorage postmaster no later than Dec.15.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.