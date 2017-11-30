Search Intensifies For Missing Girl

Good morning! It’s Thursday, November 2017. John Carter reporting to you from the WBTV newsroom this morning. We’re working on a lot of stories to bring you on this morning’s newscast…hope you can join us from 4:30 – 7 AM for the area’s best, most complete, factual and accurate newscast.
The search for a missing three-year-old from North Carolina is intensifying this morning. We will have the latest details on Mariah Woods…who disappeared Sunday night.
Local and state officials are investigating the death of a woman in Burke County…whose body was found near a burned-out garage.
WBTV’s Micah Smith will be LIVE with a report on a glitch in the American Airlines scheduling system. The airline is dealing with major staffing problems ahead of the winter holidays and that could spell big problems for flights into and out of Charlotte.
We’ll tell you about the extensive investigation now underway after a string of armed robberies in our area.
Our Caroline Hicks is LIVE this morning with a report on residents in Charlotte’s Wesley Heights neighborhood…who are worried their community is losing its charm due to gentrification. A public meeting is being held tonight.
Kristen Miranda will also have breaking news…and news just in…as she monitors multiple news sources throughout the newscast in the Alert Center this morning.
Meteorologist Lyndsey Tapases is tracking the weather for you this morning. She’ll have your certified most accurate forecast.
Plus, Chris Larson is keeping an eye on the roadways and will let you know of any issues that may slow down your morning commute.
If your children plan to send their Christmas list to Santa, this is how they can get a personalized "response" in the mail from St. Nick.More >>
The incident began when police tried to pull over a vehicle they had been looking for for several days, but the driver refused to pull over and the vehicle took off.More >>
A firearm and narcotics investigation led to a home raid in York County Wednesday evening led by several agencies.More >>
You've already met their younger sister Kaylah, and now it's time to meet her twins sisters, Kalliyah and Desire! They are looking for a Forever Family that will adopt them together that will let them maintain a relationship with their younger sister.More >>
Neighbors in the Ballantyne area are ready to fight a rezoning petition. Developers want to redevelop 36 acres of land located across the street from Ardrey Kell High School. Ardrey Kell HS has more than 3,000 students. The plan calls for 245 units consisting of homes and townhomes.More >>
