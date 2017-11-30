Search Intensifies For Missing Girl

Good morning! It’s Thursday, November 2017. John Carter reporting to you from the WBTV newsroom this morning. We’re working on a lot of stories to bring you on this morning’s newscast…hope you can join us from 4:30 – 7 AM for the area’s best, most complete, factual and accurate newscast.

The search for a missing three-year-old from North Carolina is intensifying this morning. We will have the latest details on Mariah Woods…who disappeared Sunday night.

Local and state officials are investigating the death of a woman in Burke County…whose body was found near a burned-out garage.

WBTV’s Micah Smith will be LIVE with a report on a glitch in the American Airlines scheduling system. The airline is dealing with major staffing problems ahead of the winter holidays and that could spell big problems for flights into and out of Charlotte.

We’ll tell you about the extensive investigation now underway after a string of armed robberies in our area.

Our Caroline Hicks is LIVE this morning with a report on residents in Charlotte’s Wesley Heights neighborhood…who are worried their community is losing its charm due to gentrification. A public meeting is being held tonight.

Kristen Miranda will also have breaking news…and news just in…as she monitors multiple news sources throughout the newscast in the Alert Center this morning.

Meteorologist Lyndsey Tapases is tracking the weather for you this morning. She’ll have your certified most accurate forecast.

Plus, Chris Larson is keeping an eye on the roadways and will let you know of any issues that may slow down your morning commute.

All that and so much more when you join us from 4:30 to 7 AM on WBTV for Charlotte’s best morning newscast.