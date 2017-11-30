Two owners, employee accused of selling drugs out of Rock Hill business

Three people who work for a maids service in York County are facing several drug charges after a raid was performed at their business Wednesday.

According to a spokesperson with York County, a drug raid was performed at the Ready-Maids Service on Lesslie Highway in Rock Hill around 6:30 p.m. The raid was a result of a firearm and narcotic investigation after an officer reportedly purchased drugs from the business, officials said.

Officers seized 21.5 grams of methamphetamine, 54 hydrocodone pills, 63 oxycodone pills, nine xanax pills, four handguns and several cell phones resulting in 19 drug and gun charges, officials said.

The business is located nearly half a mile from Lesslie Elementary School.

Officers arrested the company's two owners, 60-year-old Virgil Stevenson and 56-year-old Donna Stevenson, and one employee, 31-year-old Robert Maynard.

Donna Stevenson was charged with trafficking methamphetamine, trafficking oxycodone, trafficking hydrocodone, possessing a gun during a violent crime. She is also facing 11 additional charges of distributing oxycodone, hydrocodone, xanax within the proximity of a school.

Virgil Stevenson was charged with possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine within a half mile of a school.

Maynard was charged with possessing hydrocodone and possessing methamphetamine.

