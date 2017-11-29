Police release details of death investigation in Cornelius

Police in Cornelius released new details about a death investigation that began in the Rockridge Shores community Wednesday evening.

The incident took place near Schooner Drive and Sandy Cove Road around 6 p.m. Thursday. Officers responded to reports of shots being fired.

Officials said that emergency personnel got to the scene and found a person dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

No further information has been released.

