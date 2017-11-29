Death investigation underway in Cornelius, heavy police presence

Heavy police presence is in Cornelius after police ruled a death investigation in the Rockridge Shores community.

The incident took place near Schooner Drive and Sandy Cove Road around 7 p.m. Thursday evening.

Cornelius police said that there was not a threat to the community following the shooting.

Additional details are expected to be released Thursday.

No further information has been released at this time.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.

