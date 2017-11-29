Searching property

Hi everyone, this is Paul Cameron at my desk in the WBTV Newsroom.

Tonight, the Sheriff of Onslow County is asking residents to check their property for signs of the missing 3-year old girl who disappeared between Sunday night and Monday morning. The FBI is now searching for Mariah Woods. Her mother says the backdoor to the house was unlocked, but that Mariah wouldn’t have just walked away due to her impaired leg.

Did you hear about the glitch in the American Airlines computer system allowing all pilots to take two weeks around Christmas as vacation? It’s one of the busiest flight times of the year, so to right the wrong, American will pay an extra 50% for pilots who’ll work those days. We’ll let you know if it will affect cancellation of any flights.

While you were enjoying a Thanksgiving meal, a Charlotte man was taking extra helpings of cash from convenience store registers. In my Crime Stoppers investigation, police believe the same man robbed at least five businesses at knife point. At one stick-up, he used a gun, perhaps because at a previous attempted robbery, a clerk grabbed a stick and chased him away empty handed.

