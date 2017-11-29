Police: Men run from scene after attempting to rob a business in Fort Mill

Two men fled from the scene after attempting to rob a business in York County Wednesday afternoon.

According to officials, police say the armed men entered China East restaurant on Highway 160 East dressed in dark clothing wearing masks and gloves.

They attempted to demand money from an employee while several customers and another employee ran out the front door, reports stated.

Upon seeing the employee outside of the business using his cellphone, the men fled from the scene in a light colored vehicle without obtaining any money, officials say.

No employees or customers were injured during the attempted robbery.

This is an ongoing investigation and no further information has been released at this time.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.

