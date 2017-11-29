Police: Jimmy Johns robbed at gun point in south Charlotte, robb - | WBTV Charlotte

Police: Jimmy Johns robbed at gun point in south Charlotte, robbers still on the run

(Jordan Sawyers | WBTV) (Jordan Sawyers | WBTV)

Two men robbed a Jimmy John's at gun point Wednesday afternoon in south Charlotte.

Police say the two men were wearing ski masks when they robbed the business in the 4500 block of Park Road. 

The robbers got away with cash and are currently on the run, officials say.

Surveillance cameras had not been installed yet because the business is still new. 

