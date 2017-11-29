Fire Marshal: Woman killed while burning leaves at Burke County home

A woman was killed in a fire in Burke County Wednesday afternoon, according to officials.

The fire broke out just before 3:30 p.m. at a home near the intersection of Summers and Windy Hill Roads. The Fire Marshal said it appears the woman was burning leaves near the garage of the home when the flames traveled to the building.

From WBTV's Sky3, the structure appeared to be very heavily damaged.

The woman, whose name has not been released, was found dead at the scene.

The Fire Marshal said the fire is believed to be accidental, but that they are not ruling anything out.

The State Bureau of Investigation is assisting with the investigation.

