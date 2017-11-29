Homeowner found robber walking out of home with belongings in Stanly Co.

A man found a robber walking out of him home with a handful of belongings Wednesday afternoon.

Officials say around 1:45 p.m., the homeowner returned home from running errands when he found a person coming out of his home with an arm full of items.

The homeowner confronted the suspect, Timothy Daniel Motley, which led to an altercation between the two, officials say. The suspect was cut on the head and arm during the altercation and ran from the home in an unknown direction.

The homeowner had a minor scrape on his arm that did not require medical attention.

Motley was found walking on a nearby street with wounds consistent with a struggle, according to officials.

He was taken to Carolinas Medical Center Stanly to be treat for his injuries.

Motley was arrested and charged with felony breaking and entering, felony larceny, and misdemeanor breaking and entering.

